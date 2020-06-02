Health

Fight fake news linking 5G with coronavirus, European Union members urge

By Global News
Global News

By Foo Yun Chee Reuters

Posted June 2, 2020 2:24 pm

2:24Conspiracy theorists burn 5G towers, claiming link to COVID-19

Some conspiracy theorists are falsely linking 5G, the fifth generation of wireless mobile technology, to COVID-19 outbreaks. Jeff Semple looks at what started this hoax, how it spread like wildfire on social media, and how it ignited attacks on cellphone towers.

European Union (EU) nations banking on 5G to boost economic growth are eager to tackle conspiracy theories linking the wireless technology to the spread of the novel coronavirus that have seen masts torched in several places.

According to telecoms lobbying groups ETNO and GSMA, such false claims have resulted in over 140 arson attacks on infrastructure such as mobile phone masts in 10 European countries and assaults on scores of maintenance workers.

There's no clear proof 5G or cellphones cause cancer. Here's why some still worry

Britain has seen 87 arson attacks and the Netherlands 30, while cases have also been reported in France,

