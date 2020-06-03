Health

First coronavirus death reported at Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

Avatar
By Global News
first-coronavirus-death-reported-at-rohingya-refugee-camp-in-bangladesh

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Driver does a burnout after pride flag painted on Dawson Creek street

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Minutes after the City of Dawson Creek painted a pride flag along a...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Peace Island Park to open for the season this Friday

TAYLOR, B.C. - District of Taylor Council passed a motion to open Peace Island Park for this Friday, June...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Taylor receives $7,000 COVID-19 grant

The District of Taylor is set to receive a $7,000 response grant to combat the impacts of...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

An elderly Rohingya refugee has become the first person to die from coronavirus in the world’s largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, where there are fears the disease could spread fast due to overcrowding.

The 71-year-old man died on May 31 while undergoing treatment at an isolation center at the camps where over a million Rohingya live, said Bimal Chakma, a senior official of the government’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission.

“Today we got the confirmation that he tested positive for COVID-19,” he told Reuters by telephone.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Aid workers have long warned of a potential humanitarian disaster if there is a major outbreak at the camps in the Cox’s Bazar coastal district. The Rohingya, members of a mostly Muslim minority, fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 29 Rohingya have tested positive for the virus so far since the first case was detected on May 14.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials said 339 tests have been conducted among Rohingya in the camps so far.

3:32What it’s like being a refugee during a pandemic

What it’s like being a refugee during a pandemic

Advertisement

“We are living in fear about what we are going to do if there is a big outbreak,” Rohingya refugee Mohammed Rafiq said by phone.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleDriver does a burnout after pride flag painted on Dawson Creek street

More Articles Like This

Canada’s daily coronavirus death toll surges from day prior as 705 new cases reported

Health Global News - 0
The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Canada more than doubled from the day prior, with 69 lives reported taken on Tuesday. A further...
Read more

Ottawa Humane Society providing emergency pet food during coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
As many pet owners face financial hardship during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) says it’s helping to make sure the...
Read more

Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in BC, only four new cases across Province

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64 and four new cases were...
Read more

B.C. officials provide Tuesday coronavirus update

Health Global News - 0
Officials are set to provide an update Tuesday on the number of coronavirus cases in B.C. The province recorded 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv