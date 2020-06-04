News

First Nations, environmentalists ask for restart of oilpatch monitoring

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
first-nations,-environmentalists-ask-for-restart-of-oilpatch-monitoring

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Two speeders caught going 70km/h over the speed limit in the Alberta Peace

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The RCMP caught two drivers going over 70 km over the speed limit.
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

First Nations, environmentalists ask for restart of oilpatch monitoring

EDMONTON — Seven environmental and Indigenous groups are asking the Alberta government to restart monitoring in the province's oilpatch as...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Employment at Site C sees decrease in April due to COVID-19 cut backs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Seven environmental and Indigenous groups are asking the Alberta government to restart monitoring in the province’s oilpatch as soon as possible.

Most requirements for energy companies to monitor the soil, water and air around their projects were suspended in late May.

The Alberta Energy Regulator said the move was made over health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In a letter to Alberta’s Enviroment and Energy departments, the signatories ask the government to confirm monitoring will resume as soon as possible, as many businesses already have.

They also want the government to make public the conditions for a restart.

The letter says a lengthy suspension would hurt Alberta’s energy industry and reduce jobs in the sector.

The letter was signed by three First Nations, two environmental groups, the Environmental Law Centre and the Pembina Institute, a  clean-energy think tank.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020

The Canadian Press

Previous articleEmployment at Site C sees decrease in April due to COVID-19 cut backs
Next articleCOVID-19 study linking hydroxychloroquine, death risk retracted from medical journal

More Articles Like This

Two speeders caught going 70km/h over the speed limit in the Alberta Peace

News Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The RCMP caught two drivers going over 70 km over the speed limit. One driver...
Read more

Employment at Site C sees decrease in April due to COVID-19 cut backs

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month of April. The number of people...
Read more

North Peace Pride Society to hold “drive-by parade” this Saturday

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Pride Society has a “drive-by parade” planned for this Saturday, June 6. According to the North Peace...
Read more

United Way and Brewery team up to distribute hand sanitizer

News Laura Briggs - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C.- The United Way of Northern B.C. and Pacific Western Brewery have joined forces to get 250 four-litre jugs of sanitizer to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv