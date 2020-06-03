Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in City of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting five new cases, as of Wednesday, for COVID-19 in Grande Prairie.

The addition of five new cases now brings the City’s total of COVID-19 cases to 19.

Within the City of Grande Prairie, there are currently 13 active cases, while six have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases within the County of Grande Prairie, Alberta Health Services reports there is still only one active case and five patients have since recovered.

Across Alberta, the total number of cases stands at 7,076, while 6,587 have since recovered from the virus.

Active cases in Alberta currently sit at 344 and the death count is at 145.

A total of 271,298 Albertans have now been tested for the virus.