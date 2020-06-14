Former Blueberry Chief alleges misconduct of Councillor who voted him out

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After some Councillors voted to remove Chief Yahey last week, Yahey is now alleging one of those Councillors released confidential information.

Late Saturday night, a letter was shared by the Blueberry River First Nation. It alleges that Councillor Ewaskow disclosed confidential information about a human resources investigation currently underway at the Band office.

The letter was signed by Yahey and Councillor Dominic and Councillor Wayne Yahey. The three people who signed the letter did not attend the emergency meeting organized by Ewaskow on June 10, 2020.

During the June 10 meeting, Councillor Ewaskow and two other Councillors presented a petition signed by 70 percent of the members of the Blueberry River First Nation. They also voted to remove Yahey as Chief. Click here to view the resolution to remove Yahey as Chief.

At the June 10 meeting, Councillors alleged the Chief has failed to act in the Blueberry River First Nation’s best interest. Councillors also argue Yahey has not acted transparently, failed to address concerns over COVID-19, did not hold regular council meetings and provide or maintain proper meeting minutes.

In Saturday’s letter, it alleges that Councillor Ewaskow acted contrary to the Blueberry River First Nation Custom Code by convening a chairing the June 10, 2020 meeting.

Yahey has scheduled a Council meeting for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A member of the Blueberry River First Nation’s legal counsel will chair the meeting to provide legal advice to Council on the appropriate next steps.

***Editors note, we have updated the number of people that have signed the petition to 70% of band members after new information was shared with Energeticcity.ca. We have also included a copy of the resolution to remove Yahey as Chief.

Read our previous story about the June 10, 2020 meeting.

See the full letter below.