Fort St John Curling Club to hold AGM June 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding its Annual General Meeting on June 16, which will determine the future of the Club.

In early May, the Curling Club called on its members to fill out a survey to determine the fate of the Club.

According to Connie Richter, of the Curling Club, they received many responses from the survey and will be discussing those responses at the AGM to help make further decisions.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The AGM is taking place on Tuesday, June 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Curling Club banquet hall and will also be available online using Facebook live. If you wish to attend in person, you must register before June 13 as there is a limit on how many can attend.

Further information can be found at fsjcurling.com.