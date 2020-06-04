NewsSports

Fort St John Curling Club to hold AGM June 16

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to identify suspect in vandalism of crosswalk

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

FSJ Public Library to start phase one of re-opening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The Fort St. John Public Library is set to start their first phase of re-opening...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Curling Club to hold AGM June 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding its Annual General Meeting on...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding its Annual General Meeting on June 16, which will determine the future of the Club.

In early May, the Curling Club called on its members to fill out a survey to determine the fate of the Club.

According to Connie Richter, of the Curling Club, they received many responses from the survey and will be discussing those responses at the AGM to help make further decisions.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The AGM is taking place on Tuesday, June 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Curling Club banquet hall and will also be available online using Facebook live. If you wish to attend in person, you must register before June 13 as there is a limit on how many can attend.

Further information can be found at fsjcurling.com.

Previous articleSeniors to receive special COVID-19 benefit in July: Trudeau
Next articleFSJ Public Library to start phase one of re-opening

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to identify suspect in vandalism of crosswalk

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the vandalism of a crosswalk. According...
Read more

FSJ Public Library to start phase one of re-opening

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The Fort St. John Public Library is set to start their first phase of re-opening beginning June 16th. Phase one is...
Read more

New rules to speed up approvals for exploratory drilling off Newfoundland

News Canadian Press - 0
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian government is moving ahead with new rules it says will speed up approvals for exploratory oil and gas drilling...
Read more

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz joins Enbridge board of directors

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has been appointed to the board of directors at pipeline company Enbridge Inc. Poloz retired as...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv