Fort St. John hands out community awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John honoured and said thank you to the numerous people and groups that help to make Fort St. John a great community.
The 13th annual City of Fort St. John Community Awards we held Monday night and awards were handed out in seven different awards.
Youth Award – Pauleanne Codilla
Cultural Award – Jessica Harrison
Humanitarian Award – Jeanette Johnston
Recreation Award – Eliza Stanford
Business Award – North Peace Optometry Clinic
Lifetime Achievement Award – Roxanne Chmelyk
Mayor’s Award – The 2020 Board of Directors for the B.C. Winter Games.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
The awards were live stream after being cancelled in April because of COVID-19.
Watch the full ceremony below.