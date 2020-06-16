Fort St. John hands out community awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John honoured and said thank you to the numerous people and groups that help to make Fort St. John a great community.

The 13th annual City of Fort St. John Community Awards we held Monday night and awards were handed out in seven different awards.

Youth Award – Pauleanne Codilla

Cultural Award – Jessica Harrison

Humanitarian Award – Jeanette Johnston

Recreation Award – Eliza Stanford

Business Award – North Peace Optometry Clinic

Lifetime Achievement Award – Roxanne Chmelyk

Mayor’s Award – The 2020 Board of Directors for the B.C. Winter Games.

The awards were live stream after being cancelled in April because of COVID-19.

Watch the full ceremony below.