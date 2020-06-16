News

Fort St. John hands out community awards

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John hands out community awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John honoured and said thank you to the numerous people...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

British Columbia expands gas-price tracking to additional four communities

VICTORIA — Fuel prices will be tracked in four additional communities in B.C. under legislation aimed at providing the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

36 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC, no new cases in Northern Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – 36 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,745,...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John honoured and said thank you to the numerous people and groups that help to make Fort St. John a great community.

The 13th annual City of Fort St. John Community Awards we held Monday night and awards were handed out in seven different awards.

Youth Award – Pauleanne Codilla
Cultural Award – Jessica Harrison
Humanitarian Award – Jeanette Johnston
Recreation Award – Eliza Stanford
Business Award – North Peace Optometry Clinic
Lifetime Achievement Award – Roxanne Chmelyk
Mayor’s Award – The 2020 Board of Directors for the B.C. Winter Games.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The awards were live stream after being cancelled in April because of COVID-19.

Watch the full ceremony below.

Previous articleBritish Columbia expands gas-price tracking to additional four communities

More Articles Like This

British Columbia expands gas-price tracking to additional four communities

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Fuel prices will be tracked in four additional communities in B.C. under legislation aimed at providing the public with more information on...
Read more

36 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC, no new cases in Northern Health

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 36 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,745, as announced by Health Officials...
Read more

Local nurses come up with creative way on dealing with backlog of Immunizations

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health nurses, in Fort St. John, have come up with a creative way to deal with the backlog...
Read more

Taylor Speedway holds first races of the 2020 Season

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - This past weekend, June 12 and 13, the Taylor Speedway held its first races of the season. The start of the season...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv