Fort St John Home Hardware continues to provide community support during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Home Hardware has been providing support to the community during these trying times.

Recently, Home Hardware has been holding fundraisers and contests as a way to support all first responders as they continue to provide their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Home Hardware co-owner, Shelley Gallinger, on Monday, June 8, they were able to present a cheque for $7,500 to the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society.

The money was raised through a fundraiser draw as this year’s Fireman’s Ball was cancelled due to the virus.

In addition to raising funds, Gallinger says they are holding a contest, through Facebook, that honours frontline and essential workers by giving out bottles of wine.

Further information on contests and fundraisers can be found on the Home Hardware Fort St. John Facebook page.