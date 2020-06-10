News

Fort St. John Hospital healthcare workers wear "Smile Buttons"

By Laura Briggs

Fort St. John Hospital healthcare workers wear “Smile Buttons”

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –  Healthcare workers at the Fort St. John Hospital have been having to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as part of COVID-19 protocols and it has made them unrecognizable to their patients.

Inspired by the best practices of the hospital, Ultrasound Technologist at the Hospital, Sara Richardson, initiated the “Smile Buttons” project with Duncan Cran Elementary Principal Griff Peet to create buttons for healthcare workers to wear with their photo on it.

The buttons help patients see what healthcare workers look like under all their PPE gear and helping to make them feel more comfortable while there.

Hospital staff say this project is a great example of a healthcare and community initiative that is helping to navigate the unfamiliar territory brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

