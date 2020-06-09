Fort St John sees increase in black bear sightings; residents reminded to secure attractants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Zone of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service received multiple reported sightings of a Black Bear on Sunday, June 7.

According to North Zone Conservation Officer, Tristan Montjoy, the Conservation Officer Service was unable to respond at the time; however, Fort St. John RCMP Officers were able to respond.

Montjoy says there were no wildlife attractants noted and the Black Bear moved back into a wooded green space.

An assessment was conducted and it was decided that the situation did not present any inherent public safety issues and as a result, the bear was not trapped.

With the increase of Black Bear sightings in and around the Fort St. John area, Montjoy says Conservation Officers would like to remind the public to secure all wildlife attractants.