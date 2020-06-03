Fort St John Senior Flyers looking to make a return for 2020-21 season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers organization is looking to make a return to the ice for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

In October of 2019, the Flyers made the difficult decision to take a leave of absence from the North Peace Hockey League due to a lack of player availability for the 2019-2020 season.

According to Flyers President, Paul van Nostrand, they are currently in the process of rebuilding the team for the upcoming season.

While they have been in the process of contacting dozens of prospective players, van Nostrand says they are still looking for players to join the team.

Players on the team must be able to commit to one practice per week and play at least 20 regular-season games.

For further information, you can call Paul van Nostrand at 250-793-2211.