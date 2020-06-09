fraudulent-cerb-applications-could-land-canadians-with-$5k-fine,-jail-time

Canadians who made fraudulent claims for the coronavirus emergency benefit could face a fine of up to $5,000, a penalty double what they received in improper benefits and jail time.

Those who refuse to go back to work could also face financial penalties.

That’s according to a draft version of legislation expected to be tabled by the federal government on Wednesday that aims to fill in some of the gaps in the existing rules.

Global News has obtained a copy of that draft bill, which was first reported on by the Globe and Mail.

While the government has said from the start of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program that those making fraudulent claims will face penalties, they have not said what those penalties could be.

The draft legislation, however, lays that out for the first time.

Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer says it's 'outrageous' Trudeau isn't concerned about fraudsters taking advantage of CERB

