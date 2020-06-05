News

FSJ Fire Department responds to fire at housing complex

By Scott Brooks
Huntington Place Housing Co-Op on 92 Avenue in Fort St. John.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire at a housing complex.

According to Fire Chief, Darrell Blades, at 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, they received a call of a fire at the Huntington Place Housing Co-Op on 92 Avenue.

Blades says the fire affected two units of the complex, with the fire starting on the exterior of the building and worked its way up into the roof structure of the building.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The fire caused damage to the roof and attic, along with water and smoke damage to the impacted units.

Blades says no injuries were reported and two families were displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.

