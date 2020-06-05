NewsSports

FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch awaiting start of season amid COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
The FSJ Mixed Slow pitch held their Ice Breaker Tournament on May 25 and 26, 2019 at the Surerus Diamonds. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Mixed Slow Pitch is still waiting to see if there will be a season this year or not, due to the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on the FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch Facebook group, President of FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch, Dave Sawyer, says there is no word right now, whether there is going to be a season or not.

According to Sawyer, they are currently waiting on the City of Fort St. John to open up the parks for rental usage for the user groups.

They have also submitted the needed information to the City to ensure they are ready to play if the season goes ahead.

Further updates can be found on the FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch Facebook group.

