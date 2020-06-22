NewsSports

FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch to hold meeting Tuesday, season to start July 6

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The FSJ Mixed Slow pitch held their Ice Breaker Tournament on May 25 and 26, 2019 at the Surerus Diamonds. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Ministry of Children and Family Development extends support for the Province

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Ministry of Children and Family Development has announced they're extending interim measures, including...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 18-year-old Tayven Standingribbon. According to...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

City releases Reverse Canada Day Parade routes for Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has released the map for the...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Mixed Slow Pitch will be holding a meeting on the future of the season.

After working closely with the City of Fort St. John, President of FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch, Dave Sawyer, says the starting date for the season is July 6.

In order to get the season started, Sawyer says a meeting will be held this Tuesday, June 23, at 7:00 p.m., at the Surerus Diamond Clubhouse.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Sawyer, this meeting is for teams interested in playing with the modified rule set for this season only. This will not affect any Bonds or technical aspects of teams choosing not to play moving forward into next season, nor is this the Annual General Meeting.

Further information can be found on the FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch Facebook group.

Previous articleCity opens Playgrounds and Rotary Spray Park
Next articleBeaverlodge RCMP execute a search warrant and arrest two individuals

More Articles Like This

Ministry of Children and Family Development extends support for the Province

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Ministry of Children and Family Development has announced they're extending interim measures, including a new round of funding...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 18-year-old Tayven Standingribbon. According to RCMP, Standingribbon was last seen...
Read more

City releases Reverse Canada Day Parade routes for Saturday

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has released the map for the reverse parade happening this Saturday,...
Read more

Beaverlodge RCMP execute a search warrant and arrest two individuals

News Laura Briggs - 0
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - Beaverlodge RCMP have arrested two individuals following a lengthy investigation on June 12, 2020, on property near Valhalla, Alberta.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv