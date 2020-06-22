FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch to hold meeting Tuesday, season to start July 6

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Mixed Slow Pitch will be holding a meeting on the future of the season.

After working closely with the City of Fort St. John, President of FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch, Dave Sawyer, says the starting date for the season is July 6.

In order to get the season started, Sawyer says a meeting will be held this Tuesday, June 23, at 7:00 p.m., at the Surerus Diamond Clubhouse.

According to Sawyer, this meeting is for teams interested in playing with the modified rule set for this season only. This will not affect any Bonds or technical aspects of teams choosing not to play moving forward into next season, nor is this the Annual General Meeting.

Further information can be found on the FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch Facebook group.