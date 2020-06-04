FSJ Public Library to start phase one of re-opening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The Fort St. John Public Library is set to start their first phase of re-opening beginning June 16th.

Phase one is called ‘Library Takeout’ and is a curbside pick-up. Customers can place up to ten items on hold and then phone, or visit online and schedule a pick-up appointment.

Director of Library Services, Karlene Duncan, says health measures have been put in place for the curbside pick-up, the books will be in non-returnable paper bags and that leaving the books for 72 hours after pick up is the safest option.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Even though the North Peace Cultural Centre has been closed, the library itself is still going strong by supplying digital material like online and audiobooks, renewing library cards, and their free wifi has been left on for people who need it.

You can find more information by visiting FSJPL.ca or by calling 250-785-3731.