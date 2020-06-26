FSJ RCMP investigate possible hate-motivated crime

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a possible hate-motivated crime.

On Friday, June 5, RCMP say they received a report of vandalism to a black Nissan Murano, near the 8500 block of 77th Street resulting in significant damage to the vehicle.

The vehicle sustained serious damage and a homophobic slur was painted on the vehicle.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and have not yet ruled out the possibility that this was a hate-motivated crime.

Police are asking anyone who may have information in this matter to contact them.

If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying suspects, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.