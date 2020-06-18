Funnel cloud spotted over Dawson Creek on Wednesday afternoon

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Many Dawson Creek residents had their eyes to the sky Wednesday afternoon as a funnel cloud hovered over the city.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Armel Castellan, the funnel cloud was seen on Wednesday afternoon, at around 3:00 p.m., near the Dawson Creek Airport.

Castellan says funnel clouds are weak land spouts that can occur in non-severe environments and are typically not dangerous as they do not reach the ground.

“Funnel clouds are weak land spouts that can occur in non-severe environments, in fact, that’s when they are more likely to occur. But they generally aren’t super dangerous as most of the time they do not reach the ground.”

Nevertheless, when you see a funnel cloud, Castellan says it is a good reminder that you should head indoors or a safe place, as severe weather could be nearby.

Weather alerts and warnings for serve weather are available on Environment Canada’s website.