George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus, full autopsy report reveals

22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC on Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64...
Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in City of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting five new cases, as of Wednesday, for COVID-19 in Grande...
A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, was released Wednesday and provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office came with the family’s permission and after the coroner’s office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

Bystander video showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” cries until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests, some violent.

The report by Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker spelled out clinical details, including that Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3 but appeared asymptomatic. The report also noted Floyd’s lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.

