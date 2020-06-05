george-floyd’s-death-still-a-homicide-despite-evidence-of-medical-issues:-experts

George Floyd had drugs in his system and severe heart disease when a Minneapolis police officer put a knee to his neck, but independent experts said the medical problems revealed in the full autopsy report don’t change the conclusion that the handcuffed man’s death was a homicide.

“He has some underlying conditions” that made it more likely he would not fare well under stress, said Dr. Gregory Davis, medical examiner for Jefferson County, Alabama, and a pathology professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. But the circumstances of Floyd’s May 25 death are not ignored in Wednesday’s report, which said “restraint and neck compression are part of why he died,” Davis said.

Dr. Stephen Nelson, chairman of Florida’s medical examiners commission, agreed. Even if someone with severe heart disease died of a heart attack during a purse-snatching, “we’d still call it a homicide,” he said.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

“Is this stress associated with his interaction with law enforcement enough to put him over the edge? Yes, it is,” Nelson said.

2:32George Floyd protests continue and new charges laid in investigation

George Floyd protests continue and new charges laid in investigation

Floyd’s death has sparked international protests about mistreatment of black people by police.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS