Go Fund Me set up for family after fire

By Laura Briggs
Huntington Place Housing Co-Op on 92 Avenue in Fort St. John. Photo by Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the family that has been displaced due to the fire at the Huntington Place Housing Co-Op complex on Thursday, June 4.

Michelle MacKinnon was asleep in her home with her son, their roommate, and their cat when she awoke to her place on fire. They managed to escape unharmed and the fire was put out.

When they returned later that day to go through their belongings the fire started back up and both Michelle and her son were rushed to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

When they got released from the hospital they were informed that nothing from their home had survived the second fire.

For more information or to find out how you can help, you can go to the Go Fund Me page.

