News

Government of British Columbia extends Temporary Rental Supplement until August

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Photo: BC Housing/Twitter

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Government of British Columbia extends Temporary Rental Supplement until August

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of B.C. is extending the temporary rental supplement (TRS) until the end...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Old Fort Road closed again soil moves near road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2018 Old Fort Landslide has moved again and now the Old...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 to sign Local Education Agreements with First Nations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 and its Board of Trustees says it will be officially signing...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of B.C. is extending the temporary rental supplement (TRS) until the end of August 2020 to help support renters and landlords.

It will also maintain the suspension of rent increases or evictions for not paying rent.

People who’ve already been approved for the TRS do not need to reapply. They’ll receive an email asking them to confirm if they plan on living at the same address for July and August.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

New applications will also be accepted until August 31 and will be eligible for a supplement for the month they are received and subsequent months.

The suspension on evictions for not paying rent has been in effect since March 30th. With the province moving forward with B.C.’s Restart Plan, the ban on evictions for other reasons will be lifted later this month.

“As we move forward with carefully restarting the economy and look to a new normal, we are taking a similarly phased approach to rental housing,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “We’re recognizing that there are situations where it is safe and reasonable to return to normal processes, but we’re also continuing to protect people who have lost income because of the pandemic from losing their homes.”

Once the changes come into effect, landlords will be able to serve new notices for eviction like landlord or purchaser use, when a new owner has purchased the property and plans to move in, and for cause, like the tenant is putting the landlord or other tenants at risk or, has sublet the apartment without permission. Depending on what type, these evictions will require a notice period of one to four months.

The Province is committed to giving people advance notice before lifting the suspension on evictions for not paying rent when that happens at a future date. It will put in place a framework that requires landlords to work with their tenants to repay any rent that is owing over a reasonable period.

The Government has been clear that tenants who have not experienced financial difficulties are still expected to pay rent. The tenants will also be responsible for any outstanding rent when the ban on evictions is lifted.

When the order comes in later this month, landlords will be allowed to have access to units to do repairs, maintenance, and to show the unit, following the standard notice period. Landlords and tenants are expected to maintain physical distancing at all times and to wear the appropriate personal protective equipment, including masks.

Advertisement

The rental supplement is an addition to the federal government and the $1,000 BC Emergency Benefit for Workers. It’s part of the province’s $5-billion COVID-19 Action Plan to provide income supports, tax relief and direct funding for people and businesses, and to support the services people count on.

For more information you can visit the BC Housing website.

Previous articleBonavista shares-for-debt proposal leaves existing shareholders with 7% stake
Next articleFeds relaxing new fuel standards in short term, but making them tougher by 2030

More Articles Like This

Old Fort Road closed again soil moves near road

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2018 Old Fort Landslide has moved again and now the Old Fort Road is closed in...
Read more

School District 60 to sign Local Education Agreements with First Nations

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 and its Board of Trustees says it will be officially signing Local Education Agreements with Doig...
Read more

MOT reports of 47 sites that were damaged by rain on South Peace roads

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation is reporting 47 sites that were damaged from heavy rains in the South Peace. According to the...
Read more

House decorating, scavenger hunt planned for Canada Day in Hudson’s Hope

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
Hudson's Hope will throw a house decorating contest and reverse parade on Canada Day this year as an alternative to tradition due...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv