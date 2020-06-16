NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit execute search warrants leading to drug seizure

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit execute search warrants leading to drug seizure

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested three males, and seized drugs following a lengthy investigation. According to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Members of Blueberry River First Nation protest for removal of Yahey, calling for more transparency

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Blueberry River First Nation were protesting, on Tuesday afternoon, outside of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Washouts experienced at Peace Island Park following heavy rain

TAYLOR, B.C. - Due to the significant amounts of rain that was experienced the past couple of days across...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested three males, and seized drugs following a lengthy investigation.

According to RCMP, on Friday, June 12, the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Section with assistance from Grande Prairie General Duty members conducted search warrants at residences in Grande Prairie as well as Wembley.

Police say the searches followed a two-month-long investigation, and resulted in the seizure of the following items and drugs:

  • $14,000 cash
  • 79 individual pieces of cocaine packaged for resale
  • 27 grams of psylocibin (mushrooms)
  • paraphernalia used to package cocaine for trafficking
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Facing multiple charges for drug possession are 25-year-old Arbaaz Zafar Karachiwalla, 21-year-old Bryan Randall Krupka, and 27-year-old Amir Jaber; all of Grande Prairie.

Krupka and Jaber are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 12, while Karachiwalla is awaiting a Judicial Interim Release Hearing.

Previous articleMembers of Blueberry River First Nation protest for removal of Yahey, calling for more transparency

More Articles Like This

Members of Blueberry River First Nation protest for removal of Yahey, calling for more transparency

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Blueberry River First Nation were protesting, on Tuesday afternoon, outside of their office on 100 Avenue...
Read more

Washouts experienced at Peace Island Park following heavy rain

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - Due to the significant amounts of rain that was experienced the past couple of days across the region, parts of Peace...
Read more

Environment Canada releases rainfall totals for Northeast BC

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has released the rainfall totals for the Peace River, Fort Nelson, and Muncho Lake regions of the...
Read more

New lifeguard app launched to help prevent overdoses

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA), in partnership with regional health authorities and Lifeguard Digital Health, has launched a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv