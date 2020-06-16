Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit execute search warrants leading to drug seizure

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested three males, and seized drugs following a lengthy investigation.

According to RCMP, on Friday, June 12, the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Section with assistance from Grande Prairie General Duty members conducted search warrants at residences in Grande Prairie as well as Wembley.

Police say the searches followed a two-month-long investigation, and resulted in the seizure of the following items and drugs:

$14,000 cash

79 individual pieces of cocaine packaged for resale

27 grams of psylocibin (mushrooms)

paraphernalia used to package cocaine for trafficking

Facing multiple charges for drug possession are 25-year-old Arbaaz Zafar Karachiwalla, 21-year-old Bryan Randall Krupka, and 27-year-old Amir Jaber; all of Grande Prairie.

Krupka and Jaber are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 12, while Karachiwalla is awaiting a Judicial Interim Release Hearing.