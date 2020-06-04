NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 34-year-old

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for Robyn Lynn Campbell.
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for Robyn Lynn Campbell.

Campbell was last seen on June 3 in Grande Prairie and is described as:

·  5’3″ / 100 lbs

·  Brown hair

·  Brown eyes   

There is concern for Robyn’s well-being.

The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to her whereabouts.

Please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

