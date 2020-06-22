NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

By Scott Brooks

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Tayven Standingribbon.

According to RCMP, Standingribbon was last seen in Grande Prairie on Thursday, June 18.

Standingribbon is being described as:

  • 5’9″
  • 160 lbs.
  • black hair
  • brown eyes
There is a concern for his well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to Standingribbon’s whereabouts.

If you have any information, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

