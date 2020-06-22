Grande Prairie RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Katie Mcfadzen.

According to RCMP, Standingribbon was last seen in Grande Prairie on Monday, June 15.

Mcfadzen is being described as:

4’11”

103 lbs

blonde hair

brown eyes

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

There is a concern for his well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to Mcfadzen’s whereabouts.

If you have any information, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.