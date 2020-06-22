NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing person

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

NR RCMP investigate two unoccupied vehicles damaged by gun fire at separate locations

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Northern Rockies RCMP are currently investigating incidents where two unoccupied vehicles were damaged by gunfire...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Katie Mcfadzen. According to...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Over 1,100 tourism businesses in BC accessing COVID-19 supports

VICTORIA, B.C. - Non-essential travel restrictions has caused the tourism industry in the province to struggle to...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Katie Mcfadzen.

According to RCMP, Standingribbon was last seen in Grande Prairie on Monday, June 15.

Mcfadzen is being described as:

  • 4’11”
  • 103 lbs
  • blonde hair
  • brown eyes
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There is a concern for his well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to Mcfadzen’s whereabouts.

If you have any information, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Previous articleOver 1,100 tourism businesses in BC accessing COVID-19 supports
Next articleNR RCMP investigate two unoccupied vehicles damaged by gun fire at separate locations

More Articles Like This

NR RCMP investigate two unoccupied vehicles damaged by gun fire at separate locations

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Northern Rockies RCMP are currently investigating incidents where two unoccupied vehicles were damaged by gunfire at separate locations. According to RCMP,...
Read more

Over 1,100 tourism businesses in BC accessing COVID-19 supports

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Non-essential travel restrictions has caused the tourism industry in the province to struggle to navigate the provincial and federal...
Read more

B.C. announces plans to extend the deferral of electricity costs for industries that have been impacted by COVID-19

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - To help further support the Province's mining, forestry, and other industries that have been impacted by COVID-19, the Government...
Read more

Online Livestock Auction for North Peace District 4-H to be held July 6

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace District 4-H will be holding an online livestock auction. The decision to hold an online auction was due...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv