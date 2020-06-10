NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seeking assistance in locating missing teen

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to RCMP,  15-year-old Kennedy Olson-Coulas was last seen in Grande Prairie on Tuesday, June 9.

RCMP say Olson-Coulas is described as:

  • Male
  • 5’11”
  • 140 lbs
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
Police say there is a concern for his well-being and they would like to speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding Olson-Coulas’ whereabouts, you are being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700, your local police detachment, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

