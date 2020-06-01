NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Grant writing services opened to businesses

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Peace River Regional District Board meeting in Dawson Creek on January 12th. Photo by Chris Newton

Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

The Peace River Regional District amended its grant writing services on May 28, opening it up to local businesses throughout the region affected by COVID-19. Many small businesses in the region have suffered from the impacts of the pandemic.  

“I support it. But I don’t want to lose sight of the fact that these services are intended for non-profits,” said Hudson’s Hope Mayor Dave Heiberg. “I would like to make sure that our non-profits continue to have access to this service.”

There are 1,300 hours contracted for grant writing, said CAO Shawn Dahlen. Chris Maundrell and Chris Hawkins remain the grant writers hired by the PRRD, with a yearly budget of $79,280.

“We can monitor this along the way, and if there’s any concerns of reaching our limit we can bring this back to the board,” said Dahlen.

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman said that region businesses will also be supported through the Northern Development Initiative Trust, which has also expanded eligibility for its 2020 grant writing support program for businesses affected by COVID-19.

“I know that the entire northeast is going to get three business liaison positions,” said Ackerman.

Email reporter Tom Summer at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca.

