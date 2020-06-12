Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Fort St John RCMP Detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held today, Friday, for the construction of new Fort St. John RCMP Detachment.

On hand to provide remarks for the ceremony included a number of dignitaries such as members of City Council, local First Nations, and RCMP.

According to City Councillor, Trevor Bolin, the work of constructing a new RCMP detachment has been years in the making through public consultation, research, and planning by staff on all levels of Government.

Mayor Lori Ackerman says public safety is foundational to the community, and by putting the shovels in the ground for the new detachment makes it a bit further to the community’s goal for public safety.

“Public safety is foundational to community, and putting the shovel in the grounds today for this new community facility takes us one step further to that goal in our community. Council is proud of the planning and the thoughtful design work that will allow us to manage for growth, and to decrease the operational cost for years to come.”

With the construction of the new detachment, First Nation Elder, Gerry Attachie says he hopes the more the first nations and RCMP communicate, the better the relations will become for the community as a whole.

“I think the more we communicate, the better because it’s getting tougher out there. The more you communicate, the better it is, so I hope we’ll do that more.”

Earthmoving is already underway next to the current detachment and is expected to be completed by January 2022 at an estimated cost of $51.4-million.

The full groundbreaking ceremony for the new RCMP Detachment can be watched on the City’s Facebook page.