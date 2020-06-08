Health

Health experts pen letter in support of anti-Black racism protests during pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
health-experts-pen-letter-in-support-of-anti-black-racism-protests-during-pandemic

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery start petition to halt moose cull

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery have started a petition calling on the Government to halt...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Top doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

Canada’s top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Boundary Water Station closed to public for construction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Boundary Water Station will be closed to the public starting tomorrow, June 9th,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Thousands of doctors and health professionals have written an open letter in support of anti-Black racism protests during the novel coronavirus pandemic, stating that “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19.”

The letter, signed by 1,288 public health and infectious diseases experts as well as community stakeholders, says that Black people suffer from “dramatic health disparities” in life expectancy and chronic medical conditions, which stem from long-standing systems of oppression and bias in the health-care system.

Black communities are also subjected to “decreased access to medical care and healthy food, unsafe working conditions, mass incarceration, exposure to pollution and noise and the toxic effects of stress,” the health-care professionals wrote.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Black neighbourhoods in Toronto are hit hardest by COVID-19 — and it’s ‘anchored in racism’

The signatories, based both in the U.S. and Canada, wrote that health best practices, including physical distancing, handwashing and wearing a mask, are encouraged during protests, but the COVID-19 pandemic should not be used to prevent people from gathering.

Story continues below advertisement

In recent weeks,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleConcerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery start petition to halt moose cull
Next articleNew moms who lost jobs amid coronavirus told to work to qualify for parental EI

More Articles Like This

Football among fall university sports to be cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The Western Mustangs quest to the 2020 Vanier Cup has ended, months before the season was scheduled to kick off. U Sports, the national governing...
Read more

New moms who lost jobs amid coronavirus told to work to qualify for parental EI

Health Global News - 0
Alexis Adams is joyful about the arrival of her third daughter but she is also concerned about how to pay for another maternity leave...
Read more

New Brunswick announces 9 new cases in Campbellton area as outbreak grows

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick health officials have announced nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday. All are located in the region of Campbellton, N.B., also known as Zone...
Read more

Ontario reopening Phase 2: Groups of 10 allowed, places of worship to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The Ontario government announced a regional approach to Stage 2 of reopening the province amid the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. As of Friday at 12:01...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv