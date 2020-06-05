NewsRegional

Heavy rain expected this weekend in Northeast B.C.

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The rain-soaked ball diamonds at Surerus Fields. File Photo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada says the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson regions could see heavy rain this weekend.

A special weather statement on Friday said a series of disturbances would move through northern B.C. bringing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall from Friday through Monday. 

Potential impacts for this event include rising rivers and destabilizing slopes.

The communities of Liard River, Muncho Lake, Toad River, Nelson Forks, Sikanni Chief and their surrounding higher terrain may see up to 50 to 80 mm of total rainfall.

The statement goes onto say, “These areas have experienced moderate rainfall events over the past few weeks; thus, the ground is quite saturated in some places.”

In Fort St. John the forecast says we could see over 30 mm of rain by Monday.

See the full weather statement below.

Issued at 2020-06-05 17:34 UTC by Environment Canada:

Special weather statement issued for:

  B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

  Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

Significant Rainfall for Northeastern BC This Weekend.

A series of disturbances will move through northern B.C. bringing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall tonight through Monday. Potential impacts for this event include rising rivers and destabilizing slopes.

An already moist air mass will be enhanced by upslope flow, particularly on the east slopes of the Northern Rockies. The communities of Liard River, Muncho Lake, Toad River, Nelson Forks, Sikanni Chief and their surrounding higher terrain may see up to 50 to 80 mm of total rainfall. These areas have experienced moderate rainfall events over the past few weeks thus the ground is quite saturated in some places.

Stay tuned to your local weather forecast and alerts: www.weather.gc.ca

Flood Warnings and Advisories can be viewed at: http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm

Road Conditions: https://drivebc.ca/

