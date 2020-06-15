High Streamflow Advisory issued for Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for North Rockies, Liard, Peace, and Upper Fraser.

In the Peace Region, the advisory includes the Kiskatinaw River, Halfway River and tributaries around Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

In the Northern Rockies, it includes the Muskwa River, Sikanni Chief River, Fontas River, and tributaries west of Fort Nelson.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The advisory also includes Liard River and tributaries and Upper Fraser River at Prince George and upstream.

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining a high streamflow advisory for Cottonwood River, Quesnel River, Horsefly River, and Bowron River.

With wet weather falling rampant over the region, as much as 10 to 45 mm being observed over the weekend in some places, the Northern Rockies have been issued a rainfall warning with 50 to 90 mm expected to fall later in the day on Monday.

Rapid rises in river levels are also expected in the Peace Region for Monday and could extend into Tuesday.

Keep up to date on River levels on the BC River Forecast Centre website.