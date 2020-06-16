Highway 29 closed from Mile 54 to Hudson’s Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highway 29 is closed from Fort St. John to Hudson’s Hope due to a washout.

Details are limited as to why the Highway is closed from Highway 97 to Hudson’s Hope, but we have reports of flooding in several locations along Highway 29.

Drivebc.ca says there is flooding at the Upper Cach Road and Dawson Road Maintenace said late Monday night there was a washout 2km east of the Halfway Bridge.

Drivebc.ca says the next update will be posted at 9 a.m.

If you have any information to share or pictures of washouts along Highway 29, email news@moosefm.ca