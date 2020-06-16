NewsRegional

Highway 29 closed from Mile 54 to Hudson’s Hope

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Highways and side roads remain closed all over the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The weekend rain has left its mark on the B.C. Peace with...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Highway 29 closed from Mile 54 to Hudson’s Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Highway 29 is closed from Fort St. John to Hudson's Hope due...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Scientists criticize Alberta’s monitoring suspension, lack of consultation

EDMONTON — Shutting down a broad range of Alberta's environmental monitoring over pandemic fears wasn't necessary, says the head...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highway 29 is closed from Fort St. John to Hudson’s Hope due to a washout.

Details are limited as to why the Highway is closed from Highway 97 to Hudson’s Hope, but we have reports of flooding in several locations along Highway 29.

Drivebc.ca says there is flooding at the Upper Cach Road and Dawson Road Maintenace said late Monday night there was a washout 2km east of the Halfway Bridge.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Drivebc.ca says the next update will be posted at 9 a.m.

If you have any information to share or pictures of washouts along Highway 29, email news@moosefm.ca

Previous articleScientists criticize Alberta’s monitoring suspension, lack of consultation
Next articleHighways and side roads remain closed all over the B.C. Peace

More Articles Like This

Highways and side roads remain closed all over the B.C. Peace

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The weekend rain has left its mark on the B.C. Peace with roads being closed all over...
Read more

Scientists criticize Alberta’s monitoring suspension, lack of consultation

News Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Shutting down a broad range of Alberta's environmental monitoring over pandemic fears wasn't necessary, says the head of a group responsible for...
Read more

Fort St. John hands out community awards

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John honoured and said thank you to the numerous people and groups that help to...
Read more

British Columbia expands gas-price tracking to additional four communities

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Fuel prices will be tracked in four additional communities in B.C. under legislation aimed at providing the public with more information on...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv