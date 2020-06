CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97 south of Chetwynd is closed due to a collision.

Drivebc.ca says Highway 97 is closed 15km south of Chetwynd near the Stone Creek Subdivision.

The Highway has been closed due to a collision, and Drivebc.ca says the Highway could bee closed until 11 p.m. Sunday. The next update is expected at 10 p.m.

The Highway is closed between Ganson Road and Stone Creek Subdivision.

For more updates, visit www.drivebc.ca