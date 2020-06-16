Highways and side roads remain closed all over the B.C. Peace

Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The weekend rain has left its mark on the B.C. Peace with roads being closed all over the region.
The Fort St. John Airport received 50mm of rain by noon on Monday. The good news is there is only a 30 percent chance of rain on Tuesday. The high should reach 18, but it will be even better by the weekend with highs near 25 degrees.
Highway 29 is closed in both directions from Mile 54 of the Alaska Highway to Hudson’s Hope due to flooding. The South Taylor Hill remains single-lane alternating traffic due to a sinkhole, and several roads in the South Peace are closed because of washouts.
See the full list if roads affected as of 6 a.m. Tuesday below.
Highway 29, in both directions. Washout between Bodeker St and Tompkins Frtg for 77.8 km (Hudson’s Hope to 35 km north of Halfway Rest Area). Road closed. Highway 29 is closed between Hudson Hope and Fort St John. No detour. No estimated time of reopening. Next update at 09:00 PST. Next update time Tue Jun 16 at 9:00 AM MST. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 12:00 AM MST. (DBC-19497) [View on map]
2020-06-16 12:00 AM
Highway 52 N (Heritage Highway). Water pooling between 204 Rd and Fullerton Rd (85 km north of Tumbler Ridge). Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:26 AM MST. (DBC-19432) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:26 AM
Highway 52 N (Heritage Highway). Water pooling between Fullerton Rd and 202 Rd (84 km north of Tumbler Ridge). Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:26 AM MST. (DBC-19438) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:26 AM
Highway 97. Washout between Pingel Creek Rd and Pingel Creek Rd (6 km south of Taylor). Single lane alternating traffic. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:23 AM MST. (DBC-19437) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:23 AM
Highway 97, in both directions. Flooding at Alcan Frtg (4 km north of Taylor). At the overpass between Ft St John and Taylor. Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 9:52 PM MST. (DBC-19439) [View on map]
2020-06-15 9:52 PM
6 Sweetwater. Washout between 239 W Miller and 235A Hanson 19 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:26 AM MST. (DBC-19442) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:26 AM
233T Hillcrest. Washout between 97N and 218. Road closed. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:27 AM MST. (DBC-19445) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:27 AM
214. Washout at 243X Fraser. Road closed. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:26 AM MST. (DBC-19449) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:26 AM
216 Fraser. Washout between 243 and 241 18 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:28 AM MST. (DBC-19451) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:28 AM
241X Vopicka. Washout between 218 and 216 18 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:27 AM MST. (DBC-19452) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:27 AM
255 Shaffer. Washout between 97S and 208 30 km west of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:25 AM MST. (DBC-19453) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:25 AM
223L Loiselle. Washout between 97S and 210 1 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:27 AM MST. (DBC-19455) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:27 AM
251 Livingston. Bridge closed between 202 and 204 27 km west of Dawson Creek. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:26 AM MST. (DBC-19459) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:26 AM
229W. Bridge closed between 212 and 210X 5 km west of Dawson Creek. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:27 AM MST. (DBC-19485) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:27 AM
237 Mason. Washout between 212 and 97 South 13 km west of Dawson Creek. Single lane alternating traffic. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:27 AM MST. (DBC-19494) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:27 AM
212U . Washout between 261 and 265. Road closed. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:24 AM MST. (DBC-19495) [View on map]
2020-06-16 1:24 AM
261. Washout between 97S and 261 35 km west of Dawson Creek. Last updated Tue Jun 16 at 1:28 AM MST. (DBC-19499) [View on map]
