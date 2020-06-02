hiring-10,000-orderlies-‘crucial’-to-preventing-2nd-coronavirus-wave-in-quebec,-legault-says

Quebec is launching a widespread campaign to train and hire 10,000 people to work as orderlies in its embattled long-term care homes as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

Premier François Legault said he is counting on the goodwill of Quebecers to enlist for what he described as a rewarding career. The training begins mid-June.

“This operation is crucial to prepare ourselves for a possible second wave,” he said.

Legault said the challenges facing long-term care facilities date back to previous governments, but that he is accepting responsibility for his role in their management.

“It’s time to fix this shameful problem,” he said.

Quebec continues to have the highest number of cases and deaths attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the country.

Since the health crisis began, Quebec has reported 51,593 cases. On Tuesday,

