Hockey Canada provides update on return to hockey

By Scott Brooks

Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Hockey Canada has released an update regarding the return of hockey in Canada.

On March 12, the decision was made to cancel all Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities across the country as a precaution due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Currently, there are no Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities being conducted, and Hockey Canada says it is working with its Members on their return-to-hockey plans.

After ongoing discussions with the board of directors and various health officials, it has been determined that the best approach for a return to hockey in Canada is to allow each Member the opportunity to work with authorities in their respective regions to determine when it is safe to return to the ice in areas that fall under their jurisdiction.

For more information on the Return to Hockey plan, you can visit Hockey Canada’s website.

