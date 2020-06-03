Horgan encourages British Columbians to plan “stay-cations” as economy rebuilds from COVID-19 Pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan held a press conference, Wednesday, regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation in British Columbia.

Horgan says he has heard a range of issues from businesses, including an increase in the minimum wage.

Horgan feels low-income workers should not bear the financial strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that is why the Province has introduced, as of June 1, an increase for the minimum wage to $14.60 per hour, with the goal of making the minimum wage $15.20 per hour by June 2021.

B.C. is now number two in the country behind Alberta in terms of the minimum wage and is just ahead of Ontario’s minimum wage.

When it comes to supporting the province’s Tourism Industry, Horgan encourages British Columbians to plan “stay-cations” this summer as the economy rebuilds, while ensuring the transmission of COVID-19 remains low.