Hospitality Entrepreneur Bob Pomeroy passes away at 72

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Longtime Peace Region hospitality entrepreneur and founder of Pomeroy Lodging, Bob Pomeroy has passed away.

According to friends and family, Pomeroy was a known trailblazer in the hospitality industry and, over the years, built a legacy that will continue to live on in his name.

For almost 80 years, the Pomeroy name has been synonymous with the local hospitality scene with Bob’s uncle, Ralph Pomeroy, opening up the first Pomeroy Hotel in Fort St. John back in 1941.

Then in 1983, Bob would follow in his uncle’s footsteps by becoming manager of the Fort St. John Holiday Inn, eventually buying his first hotel in 1994, known as the Igloo Inn in Grande Prairie.

Today, Pomeroy Lodging has 24 properties across B.C., Alberta, and Alaska.

A website has been set up in Pomeroy’s memory.

Bob Pomeroy passed away on June 11 at the age of 72.