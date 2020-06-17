NewsRegional

Hospitality Entrepreneur Bob Pomeroy passes away at 72

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Bob Pomeroy, centre, at a Pomeroy Lodging Christmas Party in 2015. Source Pomeroy Lodging

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Hospitality Entrepreneur Bob Pomeroy passes away at 72

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Longtime Peace Region hospitality entrepreneur and founder of Pomeroy Lodging, Bob Pomeroy has passed...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Federal aid for oil sector still in development, three months later

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says if bridge loans for smaller oil and gas companies aren't...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John Curling Club needs community support to continue operating

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Curling Club will have to decide by August...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Longtime Peace Region hospitality entrepreneur and founder of Pomeroy Lodging, Bob Pomeroy has passed away.

According to friends and family, Pomeroy was a known trailblazer in the hospitality industry and, over the years, built a legacy that will continue to live on in his name.

For almost 80 years, the Pomeroy name has been synonymous with the local hospitality scene with Bob’s uncle, Ralph Pomeroy, opening up the first Pomeroy Hotel in Fort St. John back in 1941.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Then in 1983, Bob would follow in his uncle’s footsteps by becoming manager of the Fort St. John Holiday Inn, eventually buying his first hotel in 1994, known as the Igloo Inn in Grande Prairie.

Today, Pomeroy Lodging has 24 properties across B.C., Alberta, and Alaska.

A website has been set up in Pomeroy’s memory.

Bob Pomeroy passed away on June 11 at the age of 72.

Previous articleFederal aid for oil sector still in development, three months later

More Articles Like This

Federal aid for oil sector still in development, three months later

News Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says if bridge loans for smaller oil and gas companies aren't ready to flow soon some...
Read more

Fort St. John Curling Club needs community support to continue operating

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Curling Club will have to decide by August 15, what the next season...
Read more

Province expands measures to support restaurant, tourism industries

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced it is expanding measures to support the restaurant and tourism industries as they begin to recover...
Read more

BC Hydro GO Fund helps cats and cat owners in Fort St John

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The cat population, in Fort St. John, has been kept under better control thanks to a grant from the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv