House decorating, scavenger hunt planned for Canada Day in Hudson’s Hope

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News

Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

Hudson’s Hope will throw a house decorating contest and reverse parade on Canada Day this year as an alternative to tradition due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We still want residents to be able to celebrate that Canadian pride and spirit. Canada Day has always been a big part of Hudson’s Hope,” said recreation and event co-ordinator Kristina Coombs.

A house decorating contest will be part of the alternative festivities, and will be judged by Lions Club volunteers. Residents are encouraged to deck out their homes in Canadian themed items.

Long-time residents will also to be pleased to hear that a scavenger hunt is also being planned for kids, with district mascot Dudley the Dinosaur returning.

“I’m not saying he’s making a full comeback, but he will be in the scavenger hunt,” said Coombs, of the wayward dino.

In place of the usual town barbeque, residents are being asked to stay home and host their own smaller tail-gate and driveway parties.

Email reporter Tom Summer at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca

