Hudson’s Hope Pool to open in July

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope announced today, Tuesday, that their outdoor pool will be opened as of Monday, July 6th.
There will be some important changes made and COVID-19 safety precautions will be implemented that everyone will need to be aware of and follow. The following guidelines are to be met:
- if you do not feel well or have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home.
- there will be a maximum of 25 users at any time for family or public swim, aquacise will be eight and lane swimming will be four.
- signs and new procedures must be followed or you will be asked to leave.
- you are to sanitize your hands upon entering the pool building.
- if possible, pay pool fees using debit to afford to handle cash.
- when in line, you must wait for the staff to wipe down and sanitize the area and equipment (debit machines) before walking up.
- change rooms and lockers will be closed, personal belongings can be stored on the pool deck.
- showers will also be closed inside the change rooms, guests are to use the shower on the pool deck and you must shower before entering the pool.
- no personal floatation devices are allowed, lifejackets will be available for use.
- no personal pool equipment is allowed, other than personal goggles.
- all users must leave the pool when it’s closed for cleaning, which will happen every two hours.
- when leaving the pool, please exit using the two gates located on the pool deck as the front door is only for entering.
- washrooms will be open to the public
- if the maximum number is reached for the pool, wait outside and remember to use physical distancing.
More information can be found on the District of Hudson’s Hope website.