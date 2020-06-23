Hudson’s Hope Pool to open in July

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope announced today, Tuesday, that their outdoor pool will be opened as of Monday, July 6th.

There will be some important changes made and COVID-19 safety precautions will be implemented that everyone will need to be aware of and follow. The following guidelines are to be met:

if you do not feel well or have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home.

there will be a maximum of 25 users at any time for family or public swim, aquacise will be eight and lane swimming will be four.

signs and new procedures must be followed or you will be asked to leave.

you are to sanitize your hands upon entering the pool building.

if possible, pay pool fees using debit to afford to handle cash.

when in line, you must wait for the staff to wipe down and sanitize the area and equipment (debit machines) before walking up.

change rooms and lockers will be closed, personal belongings can be stored on the pool deck.

showers will also be closed inside the change rooms, guests are to use the shower on the pool deck and you must shower before entering the pool.

no personal floatation devices are allowed, lifejackets will be available for use.

no personal pool equipment is allowed, other than personal goggles.

all users must leave the pool when it’s closed for cleaning, which will happen every two hours.

when leaving the pool, please exit using the two gates located on the pool deck as the front door is only for entering.

washrooms will be open to the public

if the maximum number is reached for the pool, wait outside and remember to use physical distancing.

More information can be found on the District of Hudson’s Hope website.