Hudson’s Hope RCMP make arrest and find caged black bear cub

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP have arrested a 25-year-old male in regards to stolen property and a caged black bear cub.

On June 9, 2020, RCMP in Hudson’s Hope went to a residence on Ferrell Creek Road to make an arrest for dangerous driving and theft. Once they arrived, the officers observed several stolen items in relation to a number of thefts in the area, as well as a caged black bear cub.

A warrant for the property was sought out and executed with the assistance of the B.C. Conversation Service.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

A search of the residence and property resulted in finding several illegally stored/stolen firearms, tools, seven stolen vehicles including pickup trucks, ATVs, motorcycles, medical gear, and various other items.

The black bear cub was seized by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service and transported to a wildlife sanctuary.

25-year-old Justin Thibault is in custody pending a bail hearing and is facing a list of firearms and possession of stolen property charges, as well as dangerous operation of a vehicle, break and enter, and a wildlife charge. Along with Thibault, a 29-year-old woman was also arrested and released with a future court date.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP is asking that if you have been a victim of theft, but have not reported it to the police, to call the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241 and make a report.