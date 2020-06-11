NewsRegional

Illicit drug toxicity deaths continue to rise in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service has released an updated report on illicit drug toxicity deaths to the end of May 2020.

According to the Coroners Service, in May, there were 170 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths across the Province, the highest monthly total ever in British Columbia.

To date in 2020, there have been 554 illicit drug deaths across B.C.

By health authority, the report finds that Northern Health continues to have the highest rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths so far this year, followed by Vancouver Coastal Health.

The rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths in Northern Health is 32 with Vancouver Coastal Health in second at 29 deaths per a population of 100,000.

The Coroners Service reports no deaths have been reported at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.

More information on illicit drug deaths can be found on the Province’s website.

