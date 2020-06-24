Jay Hill becomes leader of Wexit Canada Party

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Former MP and Fort St. John resident Jay Hill will take on the leadership of the Wexit Canada party.

Hill will assume the responsibilities of the Wexit Canada Party leader until the Party can hold a founding convention, where a new leader is elected.

Hill joins Fort St. John resident Greg Hammond on the board of directors for the Party.

After the 2019 election, Hill claimed Justin Trudeau’s Government is “illegitimate” and said Central and Eastern Canada decided to re-elect Trudeau despite his clear disdain for the resource industries.

Hill wants Canada to negotiate the West leaving Confederation, rather than being forced to believe in a system that just “sucks” dollars through the equalization of Alberta and Western Canada and gives it to Quebec.

The Wexit Canada party plans to run 104 candidates in the four western provinces in the next Federal election.

For more about the Party, visit www.wexitcanada.com

Jay Hill was born in Fort St. John. In 1993 Hill was elected to the Parliament of Canada, representing the Reform Party of Canada. Hill retired as M.P. for the Prince George Peace River riding in October of 2010.