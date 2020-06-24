NewsRegional

Jay Hill becomes leader of Wexit Canada Party

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Former Conservative MP Jay Hill.

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Jay Hill becomes leader of Wexit Canada Party

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Former MP and Fort St. John resident Jay Hill will take on...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Local athlete to join National Women’s Under-18 Team Summer Camp

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local athlete will be joining the Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team Summer...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Suspect charged in connection to three vehicle fires

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A suspect has been charged in connection to the burning of three vehicles that...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Former MP and Fort St. John resident Jay Hill will take on the leadership of the Wexit Canada party.

Hill will assume the responsibilities of the Wexit Canada Party leader until the Party can hold a founding convention, where a new leader is elected.

Hill joins Fort St. John resident Greg Hammond on the board of directors for the Party.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

After the 2019 election, Hill claimed Justin Trudeau’s Government is “illegitimate” and said Central and Eastern Canada decided to re-elect Trudeau despite his clear disdain for the resource industries.

Hill wants Canada to negotiate the West leaving Confederation, rather than being forced to believe in a system that just “sucks” dollars through the equalization of Alberta and Western Canada and gives it to Quebec.

The Wexit Canada party plans to run 104 candidates in the four western provinces in the next Federal election.

For more about the Party, visit www.wexitcanada.com

Jay Hill was born in Fort St. John. In 1993 Hill was elected to the Parliament of Canada, representing the Reform Party of Canada. Hill retired as M.P. for the Prince George Peace River riding in October of 2010.

Previous articleLocal athlete to join National Women’s Under-18 Team Summer Camp

More Articles Like This

Local athlete to join National Women’s Under-18 Team Summer Camp

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local athlete will be joining the Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team Summer Camp. Brooke Disher, of Fort St....
Read more

Suspect charged in connection to three vehicle fires

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A suspect has been charged in connection to the burning of three vehicles that took place, in Fort St....
Read more

School District 60 signs Local Education Agreements with First Nations

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 and its Board of Trustees officially signed Local Education Agreements with Doig River First Nation and...
Read more

13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across BC, total cases up to 2,835 as of Tuesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 13 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,835, as announced on Tuesday. According to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv