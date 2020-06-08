Health

Judge Trudeau for taking action, not a knee, say Ottawa anti-racism march organizers

Avatar
By Global News
judge-trudeau-for-taking-action,-not-a-knee,-say-ottawa-anti-racism-march-organizers

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery start petition to halt moose cull

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery have started a petition calling on the Government to halt...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Top doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

Canada’s top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Boundary Water Station closed to public for construction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Boundary Water Station will be closed to the public starting tomorrow, June 9th,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to take a knee alongside protesters at Ottawa’s anti-racism march last week is meaningless until policies to improve outcomes for Black Canadians are put into action, say organizers behind the event.

Trudeau emerged on Friday afternoon as a crowd of thousands gathered on Parliament Hill to peacefully protest injustice, police brutality and racism against Black lives.

At one point, Trudeau kneeled among other demonstrators and appeared to nod along as crowds chanted “Black lives matter” and a speaker stressed there was no middle ground in this issue: “You are either a racist or an anti-racist.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:18Thousands gather in Ottawa for demonstration, Trudeau takes knee

Thousands gather in Ottawa for demonstration, Trudeau takes knee

Participants at the Ottawa march took a silent knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the same amount of time a white officer in Minneapolis knelt on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, before he died on Memorial Day in the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

As Floyd’s death sparks outrage and protests across the U.S.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleRisks from Chinese takeovers mean Canada needs tougher investment rules: experts

More Articles Like This

Risks from Chinese takeovers mean Canada needs tougher investment rules: experts

Health Global News - 0
Canadian officials should tighten rules on foreign investment by state-owned entities from authoritarian countries, such as China, and consider making permanent rules imposed on...
Read more

Spike in coronavirus cases not likely following Saturday’s Black Lives Matter rally: Mackie

Health Global News - 0
The medical officer of health for London and Middlesex says he doesn’t expect there to be a spike in novel coronavirus cases as a...
Read more

Football among fall university sports to be cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The Western Mustangs quest to the 2020 Vanier Cup has ended, months before the season was scheduled to kick off. U Sports, the national governing...
Read more

New moms who lost jobs amid coronavirus told to work to qualify for parental EI

Health Global News - 0
Alexis Adams is joyful about the arrival of her third daughter but she is also concerned about how to pay for another maternity leave...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv