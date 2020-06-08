judge-trudeau-for-taking-action,-not-a-knee,-say-ottawa-anti-racism-march-organizers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to take a knee alongside protesters at Ottawa’s anti-racism march last week is meaningless until policies to improve outcomes for Black Canadians are put into action, say organizers behind the event.

Trudeau emerged on Friday afternoon as a crowd of thousands gathered on Parliament Hill to peacefully protest injustice, police brutality and racism against Black lives.

At one point, Trudeau kneeled among other demonstrators and appeared to nod along as crowds chanted “Black lives matter” and a speaker stressed there was no middle ground in this issue: “You are either a racist or an anti-racist.”

Participants at the Ottawa march took a silent knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the same amount of time a white officer in Minneapolis knelt on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, before he died on Memorial Day in the United States.

As Floyd’s death sparks outrage and protests across the U.S.

