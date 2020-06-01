Landfill software upgraded

The Peace River Regional District will upgrade its landfill tracking software to the tune of $232,276.

The software tracks different incoming waste materials as well as financial transactions, and will be installed at all transfers station operated by the PRRD. It’s expected the new software will save the regional district $7,700 annually in maintenance, as well as tracking usage data for future strategic decisions.

Agreements for hauling waste and servicing of unmanned transfer sites were also renewed.

This includes Lebell, Fellers Heights, Progress, Groundbirch, East Pine, Lone Prairie, Sukunka, Hasler Flats and Mount Lemoray in the South Peace, and Mile 62.5, Osborn, Doig River, Milligan Creek PJ, and Milligan Creek Highway in the North Peace.

GFL will service the sites under a two-year contract. The 2020 budget for the South Peace is $359,100 and $109,000 for the North Peace.

The new agreements are based on fixed-rate tipping fees for the scheduled waste hauls, and an hourly charge rate for any cleanup of illegally dumped materials.

Email reporter Tom Summer at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca.