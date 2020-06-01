NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Landfill software upgraded

Avatar
By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
North Peace Landfill - PRRD

Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News

Avatar
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

The Peace River Regional District will upgrade its landfill tracking software to the tune of $232,276.

The software tracks different incoming waste materials as well as financial transactions, and will be installed at all transfers station operated by the PRRD. It’s expected the new software will save the regional district $7,700 annually in maintenance, as well as tracking usage data for future strategic decisions.

Agreements for hauling waste and servicing of unmanned transfer sites were also renewed.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

This includes Lebell, Fellers Heights, Progress, Groundbirch, East Pine, Lone Prairie, Sukunka, Hasler Flats and Mount Lemoray in the South Peace, and Mile 62.5, Osborn, Doig River, Milligan Creek PJ, and Milligan Creek Highway in the North Peace.

GFL will service the sites under a two-year contract. The 2020 budget for the South Peace is $359,100 and $109,000 for the North Peace. 

The new agreements are based on fixed-rate tipping fees for the scheduled waste hauls, and an hourly charge rate for any cleanup of illegally dumped materials.

Email reporter Tom Summer at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca.

