Large amounts of rain expected this weekend for Northeast BC

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Large amounts of rain are expected to sweep across most of Northeast B.C. this weekend.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon, we can expect to see two systems moving through the area.

Sekhon says the first system is a trough moving through with showers and thunderstorms on Friday evening, followed by a second system making its way through on Sunday.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Sekhon says the second system will be a low-pressure system moving northward from Alberta and into the B.C. Peace.

“That’s actually going to be a low-pressure system coming up from Alberta, moving northward and wrapping moisture back towards the B.C. Peace Region.”

The Northern Rockies is expected to be hit with the heaviest amounts of up to 100 mm, where Fort St. John could see a total of about 60 mm.

