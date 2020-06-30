Large community forest licence awarded to partnership between Fort Nelson First Nation and NRRM

FORT NELSON, B.C. – History has been made as a partnership between Fort Nelson First Nation and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has received the largest community forest licence ever awarded in British Columbia.

With an annual allowable cut of up to 217,650 cubic metres from approximately 200,000

hectares of specified Crown land in the Fort Nelson area, the licence awarded to the partnership has both the largest harvestable volume, as well as the largest physical

area, of any community forest in the province.

According to the Province, the award represents a resounding success and a new level of collaboration for the two local governments, who both approved entering into the community forest licence agreement in separate meetings in late May.

The licence was formally executed on June 19.