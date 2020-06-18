News

Lengthy lockout: Co-op announces tentative deal with Regina refinery workers

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

REGINA — The owner of Regina’s Co-op oil refinery complex where workers have been locked out for more than six months says it has a tentative contract deal with the union.

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. says the deal includes parts of the company’s final offer and a return-to-work agreement.

It says Unifor Local 594’s bargaining committee has tentatively accepted the deal, which still needs to be ratified by workers.

Workers were supposed to rally in front of the Saskatchewan legislature today.

For weeks, the union and the Saskatchewan Opposition have been urging Premier Scott Moe’s government to intervene and legislate binding arbitration to end the dispute.

More than 700 workers were locked out last December after they took a strike vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020

The Canadian Press

