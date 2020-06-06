NewsRegional

Liberals call on Provincial NDP Government to halt hunt tags for cows and calves

By Scott Brooks
Critics say moose cows and calves should be protected, not hunted. Minister says two areas with increases have "abundant" moose and wildlife management is needed to reduce predators and protect caribou population. Two moose near Mackenzie. Photograph by Fraser MacDonald

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial Government has plans on increasing hunt tags for cows and calves in two areas of the province, and the opposition wants it stopped.

According to a Provincial Government memo, the purpose of moose and wildlife management is needed to reduce predators and protect the caribou population in Parsnips, north of Prince George, and the population in the Revelstoke area.

The opposition is calling on John Horgan and the NDP to shut down plans to open up the hunt for moose calves and their mothers in the name of saving endangered caribou.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Nechako Lakes Liberal MLA John Rustad says direct predator management is far more effective in protecting endangered caribou and moose than eliminating the prey.

Rustad also claims that after nearly a year of holding public consultations, the NDP are now quietly making decisions that will result in the senseless killing of baby moose and their mothers.

